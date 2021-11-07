US Energy Secretary Granholm says Biden considering tapping SPR to lower gasoline prices

Granholm says US President Biden is looking at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve release as a way of lowering gas prices.

"The president is all over this"

"I think we'll be looking at that forecast that's coming out on Tuesday."

The forecast referred to is the monthly survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration that provides projections on consumption, supply and trade and other information about oil & other energy markets.





Granholm was speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.





OPEC+ held production increases as expected at their meeting last week despite please from the US for oil.







