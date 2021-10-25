US envoy: Iranian reasons for not resuming nuclear talks are wearing thin

There will be more intense diplomacy on Iran in the coming weeks and days

There is a shared impatience on Iran's failure to resume talks on nuclear deal

Do you sense a bit of panic setting in here? Iran gains leverage with every dollar that the price of oil goes up and every day the US ticks towards the midterms. Meanwhile, China is slowly cozying up to Iran.





The latest reports were that Biden wouldn't guarantee that the US wouldn't reimpose sanctions during his term if Iran rejoined the nuclear deal. That sounds like a small thing to ask for.

