US EPA temporarily suspending clean fuel requirements to ease gasoline shortage

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded its emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages

  • waivers now apply to 12 states and DC (up from 3 and DC earlier) 
ADDED - US Dept of Transport (DOT) also granting waivers
  • truck weight limits waived

If you have missed this, its in response to the cyber attack that has shut down Continental Pipeline distribution network in the eastern US. Earlier posts for background.


And, earlier today, shortages intensifying somewhat:
That number for Atlanta is now said to be circa 40%

Latest I have is the firm, Continental Pipeline, expect to attempt to restart, on a test basis, Wednesday Afternoon US time. 


