US EPA temporarily suspending clean fuel requirements to ease gasoline shortage

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded its emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages

waivers now apply to 12 states and DC (up from 3 and DC earlier)

ADDED - US Dept of Transport (DOT) also granting waivers

truck weight limits waived





If you have missed this, its in response to the cyber attack that has shut down Continental Pipeline distribution network in the eastern US. Earlier posts for background.





US pipeline cyberattack - Valero Energy charter an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast

US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack

Goldman Sachs on the Colonial Pipeline gasoline network shut down - brief disruption

Sunday evening US Gasoline futures jump higher after huge US east coast pipeline shutdown

Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network



And, earlier today, shortages intensifying somewhat:

20% of Altlanta gas stations out of fuel That number for Atlanta is now said to be circa 40%













Latest I have is the firm, Continental Pipeline, expect to attempt to restart, on a test basis, Wednesday Afternoon US time.







