US equities claw back loses but tech continues to lag
S&P 500 pares loses
It's increasingly difficult to talk about 'the US equity market' without splitting up the parts.
Today we have:
- DJIA +0.4%
- Russell 200 +0.3%
- S&P 500 -0.2%
- Nasdaq -1.4%
Those are four very different stories and reflect a tech sector that looks like a leveraged bond bet.
It also reflects a market that's struggling to cop with higher yields that aren't exactly 'high' by any historical measure.
I generally look to the S&P 500 as 'the US market' and that's always over-simplified but moreso now than any time I can remember.