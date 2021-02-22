US equities claw back loses but tech continues to lag

S&P 500 pares loses

It's increasingly difficult to talk about 'the US equity market' without splitting up the parts.

Today we have:

  • DJIA +0.4%
  • Russell 200 +0.3%
  • S&P 500 -0.2%
  • Nasdaq -1.4%
Those are four very different stories and reflect a tech sector that looks like a leveraged bond bet.

It also reflects a market that's struggling to cop with higher yields that aren't exactly 'high' by any historical measure.

I generally look to the S&P 500 as 'the US market' and that's always over-simplified but moreso now than any time I can remember.


