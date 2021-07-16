US equities close just above the lows of the week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for the main North American indexes

  • S&P 500 -33 points to 4327, or -0.75%
  • DJIA -0.9%
  • Nasdaq -0.8%
  • Russell 2000 -1.3%
  • TSX -0.9%
I think the chart to watch is the Russell 2000. It's been consolidating since late January and this is the worst weekly close in the index since then. The intraday lows narrowly below here are probably what matters though. If those crack, we could be in for a real beating.
SPX daily

On the week:
  • SPX -1.0%
  • DJIA -0.5%
  • Nasdaq -1.9%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose