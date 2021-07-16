US equities close just above the lows of the week

S&P 500 -33 points to 4327, or -0.75%



DJIA -0.9%



Nasdaq -0.8%



Russell 2000 -1.3%



TSX -0.9%

I think the chart to watch is the Russell 2000. It's been consolidating since late January and this is the worst weekly close in the index since then. The intraday lows narrowly below here are probably what matters though. If those crack, we could be in for a real beating.





On the week:

SPX -1.0%

DJIA -0.5%

Nasdaq -1.9%





