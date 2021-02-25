US equities crumble to the lows of the day

Tech-led selloff sparked by rising bond yields

The Nasdaq fought all the way back to unchanged shortly after the open but a larger second wave of selling has hit and it's now down 2.6% to lead equity markets lower.





Elsewhere, the S&P 500 is down 70 points, or 1.8%, the Dow is down 1.2% and the Russell 2000 is off by 2.2%.





Rising bond yields -- particularly in the 5-year space -- are a problem as the yield curve flattens. The speed of the rise in yields is also problematic and could result in some dislocations in bonds.

