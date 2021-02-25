US equities crumble to the lows of the day

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Tech-led selloff sparked by rising bond yields

The Nasdaq fought all the way back to unchanged shortly after the open but a larger second wave of selling has hit and it's now down 2.6% to lead equity markets lower.
Tech-led selloff sparked by rising bond yields
Elsewhere, the S&P 500 is down 70 points, or 1.8%, the Dow is down 1.2% and the Russell 2000 is off by 2.2%.

Rising bond yields -- particularly in the 5-year space -- are a problem as the yield curve flattens. The speed of the rise in yields is also problematic and could result in some dislocations in bonds.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose