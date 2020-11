S&P 500 up 48 points to 3585 (+1.3%) -- all time high lcose



Nasdaq up 116 points to 11,825 (+1.0%)



DJIA up 375 points to 29,465 (+1.3%)

Russell 2000 +2.2%

As you can see, value led tech once again as that rotation continues.







Covid news and election uncertainty haven't been able to dent stocks. Time for another leg higher?