US equities keep on adding to gains. What's driving the rally

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It's turning into a banner day

It's turning into a banner day
The S&P 500 has extended today's gain to 67 points, or 1.53%, to 4463. It opened the month at 4522 so we're another 60-point rally from extending the monthly streak of gains to 8 with a week of trading to go.

I believe this is all about the abundance of signals that China is on the case in regards to Evergrande, not the Fed. That's a playbook I outlined early yesterday, just as this move was getting underway.

So while markets have offered some positive ticks, there's still a considerable way to go here. Obviously, there's going to be some waiting until after the Fed, but assuming no big hawkish surprise, we'll see a flood of buying in risk assets afterwards
Last week's high of 4485 is the next level to watch, but it's a minor one.

Another area to watch is bonds, if yields keep on rising they could put a damper on stocks. But I don't see that as a problem until 10s get to 1.6% or 1.7% at the very least.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose