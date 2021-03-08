US equities look set for another bumpy day later

Futures marked lower on the tech selloff

  • S&P 500 futures -0.8%
  • Nasdaq futures -1.9%
  • Dow futures -0.3%
  • Russell 2000 futures -0.9%
With 10-year Treasury yields also creeping above 1.60%, that will keep the market relatively nervous to kick start the trading week.

The passing of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill has failed to give equities a lift whatsoever as investors are still arguably feeling jittery about the bond market.

It is crunch time for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as the former looks to hold above broken key trendline support while the latter nears another test of its 100-day moving average:

SPX
Nasdaq
Can dip buyers hold the line as they did on Friday?

