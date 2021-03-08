US equities look set for another bumpy day later

S&P 500 futures -0.8%

Nasdaq futures -1.9%

Dow futures -0.3%

Russell 2000 futures -0.9%

With 10-year Treasury yields also creeping above 1.60%, that will keep the market relatively nervous to kick start the trading week.





The passing of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill has failed to give equities a lift whatsoever as investors are still arguably feeling jittery about the bond market.





It is crunch time for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as the former looks to hold above broken key trendline support while the latter nears another test of its 100-day moving average: