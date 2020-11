What does that mean?

It could mean that the market is expecting a clear result tonight. You can see from the S&P chart though that there is a lot of consolidation going on. We've done some back and fill for two months and now the chart is ready to make a move higher or lower.





S&P 500 up 59 points to 3369 or +1.8%

Nasdaq +1.8%

DJIA +2.1%

Russell 2000 +3.0%