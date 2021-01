Equity futures higher

The S&P 500 is set to open 25 points higher after yesterday's 21 point gain. The market had risen by as much as 70 points yesterday to a record 3784 but the enthusiasm faded with the mess on Capitol Hill.





Another spot to watch is bonds as US 10-year yields rise to a session high, up 4.2 bps to 1.08%. At some point (1.4%?) higher rates will weigh on stocks and give a real boost to the dollar.