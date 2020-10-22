US equities set for a slight dip at the open

Futures narrowly lower

US equity futures have pared most of their losses and are pointing to just a 2 point decline at the open after yesterday's 7 point decline.

Pelosi helped sentiment in saying that the House could pass a bill before the election. The market is drunk on stimulus hopes but there's just no time. Eventually the market could come around to that idea but I think it's all about getting a deal in the lame duck session after the election. For now though, politics is clouding everything and emotions are high.

I don't like the look of the past few candles and the recent lower high. There has been a trend to sell any early pops in US equities.
