Futures higher

US equity futures are pointing to a decent gain after erasing earlier losses. The S&P 500 is slated to ope 9 points higher after a 14 point gain on Monday.





Shares of GE are up 9% after earnings while it's a mixed bag elsewhere. In meme stocks, GME is up 12% in the premarket with BYND getting a big lift today and up 30%.







Big tech starts reporting after the bell with Microsoft.