Futures higher

S&P 500 futures are up 11 points after a 30 point decline yesterday.







Tech is stronger with Nasdaq futures up 66 points following yesterday's 149 point decline. Inflows into Nasdaq ETFs have been particularly strong lately, likely owing to stimulus checks.







Also keep an eye on the Russell 2000. It was hammered by 81 points or 3.6% yesterday. Futures are up 26 points.