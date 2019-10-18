US equities slide to close out the week

A few big names weighed and tech struggled



On the day:

S&P 500 down 12 points to 2986 (-0.4%)

DJIA -0.9%

Nasdaq -0.8% On the week: S&P 500 +0.5%

DJIA -0.2%

Nasdaq +0.4%





A report saying that there are text messages showing Boeing executives worked to hide safety problems from the FAA sent shares of the industrial giant down 638% in the biggest slide since Feb 2016. Shares of J&J were also soft on a lawsuit.





The S&P 500 is consolidating ahead of the all-time high of 3027.



