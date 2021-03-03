US equities struggle for a second day, give back most of the weekly gain

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Tech like an anchor on stocks

SPX daily
The shape of the US equity selloff continues to be a story unto itself. The Nasdaq plunged 2.7% to finish on the lows while the Russell was down 0.5% and the Dow just 0.4%. Overall, the S&P 500 was down 50 points to 3819, or 1.3%.

The drop today wipes out most of the huge gain on Monday (which was the largest since June).

The trend/wedge is back in the crosshairs ahead of Powell tomorrow. I'm increasingly convinced that he's going to brush of the rise in yields. If that combines with OPEC+ rolling over cuts, then there's a great case for higher yields and more pain in stocks.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose