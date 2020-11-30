US equities turn lower as selling hits in the final day of November

It's all about the calendar and the technicals today





You have two big things working against stocks right now:





1) A 12% gain in the S&P 500 in November (and much more in some international markets) will lead to profit taking and forced selling on rebalancing, though much of that should already be done.





2) There's some technical pressure in the S&P 500 form the all-time high





I think any dip in equities will be just like bitcoin -- there is too much money on the sidelines.

