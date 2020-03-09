US equity futures circuit break triggered - ES limit down
"Circuit breaker" kicks in on US equity futures when E-mini futures fall 5%.
ES is S&P500 futures.
Limit down means the contract is not allowed to move down more than 5% in overnight
- that is, there can be no trades lower until 9:30 am NY time
trade above the lower limit is permitted
- that is price can trade up, just not any further down
---
So, in summary:
- 5% up-and-down limits
- effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays