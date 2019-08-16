US equity futures continue to push higher on the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

S&P 500 futures are now up by more than 21 points

E-minis 16-08
That's roughly 0.7% gains as we begin the European session. Fear is starting to abate and the bond market is also acknowledging that a little with Treasury yields higher across the curve. Of note, 30-year yields are up by 3 bps and back above the 2% level now.

That said, major currencies are still showing little conviction to reflect the moves here - especially the yen - and I reckon that's indicative that risk sentiment remains rather fragile. Be wary of trade headlines that could potentially temper with the mood so far today.

