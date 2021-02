Stock markets set to slide

The equity market doesn't like that surprise rise in initial jobless claims.







S&P 500 futures point to a 26-point loss after yesterday's 1 point decline to 3931. Yesterday's intraday low was 3900 and that will act as initial support.





The overall market price action with a weak dollar and weak stock markets is a departure from the usual mode. Meanwhile, cable is absolutely sizzling and now challenging 1.40.