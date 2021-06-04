US equity futures higher after goldilocks jobs report

Stock futures higher

The S&P 500 will erase yesterday's 15 point loss at the open, with futures pointing to an 18-point gain. Nasdaq futures are up 86 points after yesterday's 142 point decline.





The jobs report was just right for stocks: not strong enough to spark taper worries and not weak enough to raise questions about the economy.





There will be plenty of eyes on AMC again today after it sold stock. Shares are at $49 after closing yesterday at $53.

