US equity futures sink on covid variant concerns

 Nu variant, nu worries

The new covid variant will be called 'nu' if it's deemed a 'variant of concern' by the WHO at tomorrow's special meeting or a later meeting.

For now though, traders are playing it safe. I think that sentiment is magnified because we're heading for a weekend and there's a chance the variant news is much worse by the time markets reopen on Monday.

S&P 500 futures are down 39 points.
Dow futures are lower by nearly 400 points and NQ futures are 60 points lower.

