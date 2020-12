Stock futures edge up

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up by 0.1% in early-week trade. It was a strong finish in US equities on Friday as the S&P 500 gained 0.9% to close at a record high.





USD/JPY is now up 6 pips to 104.23 after trading at 104.06 at the low in another sign that sentiment is solid.





In Australia, the ASX is up 0.6% in the early going.