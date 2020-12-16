US equity futures tepid on stimulus deal ahead of the FOMC

Double dose of stimulus?





S&P 500 futures point to a modest, 5 point gain after yesterday's 47-point surge. The index is 18 points from a fresh record.







There are credible reports that stimulus is coming today but that hasn't lifted equities, in part because of today's soft retail sales report.





The Fed is coming later and that may be capping gains but historically, Fed day is the single best day to own stocks.





It's possible (but not likely) that we get a US stimulus deal and more Fed stimulus today. That would send equities into overdrive at a time that many analysts are already

