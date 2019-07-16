US equity futures' trading today an apt depiction of the summer doldrums

E-minis have just traded in a 4.75 points range so far

It's been 12 hours into the new trading session for E-minis and we've only gotten to a 4.75 points range, with price virtually flat ahead of US trading now.





According to Bloomberg, the next closest ranges this tight in the past one year are a 5 points range on 15 April and 8 August 2018. And if you go just beyond that, it's a 5.25 points range exactly a year ago on 16 July 2018. Coincidence? I think not.





It's that time of the year again for markets, so we've but little choice except to just sit through the lull. I mean with Fed chair Powell on the agenda last week and with the ECB (next week) and Fed (week after) coming up soon, this is about the only week that traders can "safely" enjoy the summer season.





Let's hope for US retail sales data to bring some life into markets later on. But hey, at least the euro and pound are keeping it interesting in the currencies space.



