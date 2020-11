S&P500 emini trade on Globex has begun for the new week.

ES up circa 0.25%

Nasdaq NQ up also.

OIl has gapped a touch lower, OPEC+ news over the weekend, more to pl;ay out on this on Monday:

OPEC+ ministerial meeting has finished, no agreement yet on delaying oil output hike Its just after 8am in Tokyo, in early Asian Monday the US dollar is tiny bit weaker again. Its just after 8am in Tokyo, in early Asian Monday the US dollar is tiny bit weaker again.