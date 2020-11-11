US Equity index futures (ES) has turned negative on Globex after a good start

S&P500 eminis opened the evening session stronger but have since done a turn for the worse,

Not big swings, down 0.2% giover or take.





The USD is mainly fairly steady, currencies not moving much. USD/JPY coming under a little pressure towards 104.10 as I post





Catalysts? Apart from what has been posted there is not much.





US coronavirus cases for the day being reported at a horrendous new daily record of above 130,000.

Trump has tweeted election corruption is to be released on Fox during the evening (US time, Hannity show at 9pm ET), he may be referring to this, dunno?

A Pennsylvania postal worker admitted he fabricated evidence of widespread voting irregularities (link for more)

he received more than 1$30,000 from donors



