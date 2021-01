Globex trade - equity indexes have popped and are backing off from the highs hit about 10 minutes ago

US (Georgia) election results are trickling in but it is way to early to draw any conclusions





Best summary I have seen so far is from Nate Cohn at NYT:

Election day turnout 6% higher than our baseline (bad for Dems)

Dems running 1.5 pts ahead of what we expected (good for Dems)

Together: ~wash