Closing changes on the main US exchanges:

S&P 500 up 41 points to 2952 (+1.4%)

DJIA +1.4%

Nasdaq +1.4% On the week: S&P 500 -0.3%

DJIA -0.9%

Nasdaq +0.5%



Those are some modest moves on the week that disguise how wild a ride it was. Here is how the weekly S&P 500 chart looks like: