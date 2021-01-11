US examining further options to respond to China over HK arrests, virus

Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
No forex option expiries of significance at the 10am NY cut for Tuesday 5 January 2021
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4764
Weekend - Reserve Bank of New Zealand responding "with urgency" to a hack
More from Clarida: Sees US GDP returning to pre-virus level in H2
Fed's Clarida: Downside economic risks have diminished due to vaccine
A note for the diary - Federal Reserve Chair Powell to speak next week