US existing home sales and eurozone consumer confidence coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

More data to come

I don't think these are going to be market moving indicators but the one to watch is on the eurozone, where the virus could be hitting confidence.

On home sales, Christophe Barraud says it should beat the consensus of 6.30m.

