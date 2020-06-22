US existing home sales and Macklem's first speech highlight the calendar

What's on the economic calendar





The data slate is light today as we ease into the final full week of June.







At the bottom of the hour, the May national activity index from the Chicago Fed is due. It's rarely a market mover and the prior was -16.74.





The two data points of the day come at 1400 GMT (10 am ET) with the release of eurozone consumer confidence (exp -15.0) and US existing home sales (4.09m).





Fifteen minutes later we hear from ECB VP De Guindos in Frankfurt. Then at 1500 GMT (11 am ET), the new Bank of Canada leader Tiff Macklem delivers his first speech. It's not his first appearance though; he spoke to Canadian lawmakers on June 16.



