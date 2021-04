US existing home sales coming up next

The consensus on home sales is 6.11m.

Buyers signed contracts in February (and to a lesser extent in January) for most March sales.



A larger fall than forecasted would be coherent with the trend in Pending Home Sales



Local/state reports show that, on a YoY basis, sales rose at a faster pace in March (non-seasonally adjusted: NSA) due to calendar and positive base effects. Ajusting for these biases, it resulted in a drop on a MoM basis (seasonally adjusted: SA).

Demand was dampened by a deterioration of housing affordability amid higher mortgage rates and prices.

Lack of supply kept weighting on housing transactions.

Read about it here . I don't think it will have much of an effect on FX but it could lead to a minor hit on equities.