US existing home sales coming up next
Home sales data due at the top of the hour
The consensus on home sales is 6.11m.
Christophe Barraud argues it will be weaker because (in his words):
- Buyers signed contracts in February (and to a lesser extent in January) for most March sales.
- A larger fall than forecasted would be coherent with the trend in Pending Home Sales
- Local/state reports show that, on a YoY basis, sales rose at a faster pace in March (non-seasonally adjusted: NSA) due to calendar and positive base effects. Ajusting for these biases, it resulted in a drop on a MoM basis (seasonally adjusted: SA).
- Demand was dampened by a deterioration of housing affordability amid higher mortgage rates and prices.
- Lack of supply kept weighting on housing transactions.