US existing home sales for July 5.86M vs 5.41M estimate

Existing home sales for July 2020





existing home sales 5.86M vs. 5.41M estimate.. Highest level since January 2007.



Prior month revised slightly lower to 4.7M vs 4.72M



existing home sales rose 24.7% vs. 14.6% estimate. Last month sales rose 20.2% vs. 20.7% initially reported



housing inventory -21.1% vs. year ago



month supply is at 3 months vs. 3.8 months in June



medium existing home price +8.5% to $304,100

National Association of realtors economist said:







"The housing market is passed the recovery phase is now in a booming stage. Certainly, record low mortgage rates are bringing more buyers into the market"





Strong housing data spurred by a shift to the suburbs as a result of coronavirus and inventory levels which are back down near record low levels.






