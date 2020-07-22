US existing home sales for June 4.72M vs. 4.75M estimate

existing home sales 4.72M vs. 4.75M estimate



last month the sales pace came in at 3.91M



existing home sales -11.3% vs. a year ago



housing inventory -18.2% vs. a year ago



4 month supply of existing homes in June



month-to-month gain rises by 20.7%



single-family homes jumped 19.9%



condominium sales soared by 29.4%. Condos are about 9% of all sales which is down from atypical 12% share (may be a result of people desiring a single-family property as a result of the virus.



Houses remain on the market for 24 days which was down from 27 days last year



62% of the homes sold in June were on the market for less than a month



median home price increase 3.5% to a record $295,300



West sales jumped 31.9%



South sales jumped 26%



Midwest sales rose 11.1%



Northeast sales increase by 4.3%



Existing home sales account for 90% of US transactions and are calculated on a contract close basis. New home sales which will be released on Friday make up the remaining 10% and are based on contract signings. New home sales are expected to rise to an annualized sales pace of 700K from 676K last month.







Although the gain was strong off of the depressed level from May, the level remains below the low from 2019 at 4.98M. That may be as a result of declining inventories due to uncertainty from the coronavirus.









