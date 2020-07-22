US existing home sales to be released at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Estimate is for a 4.75M annualized sales pace

The US existing home sales will be released at the top of the hour. The estimate is for a gain to 4.75M from a plunge low in May at 3.91M sales pace.  Note, however, that the range of estimates are wide with the low estimate at 3.7M and the high 5.4M.
