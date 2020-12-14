US expects to immunise 100 million by March

VIa Reuters





According to Chief adviser for the US COVID-19 vaccine programme, Dr Moncef Slaoui, the US hopes to get vaccine to 100 mln US citizens by Spring 2021





first vaccine authorised on Friday last week

40 million doses of vaccine to be distributed by end of December

50-80 million to be distributed in Jan and same in Feb

Remember that an effective vaccine requires two doses around a month apart. If the US manage that then that is roughly one third of the US population to be vaccinated by Spring 2021. So, it looks like a full recovery for the US could be around summer/autumn 2021 if the vaccination progresses at the same rate. However, once the most at risk are treated then it will feel like the worst is behind us. Still a few bumpy months ahead though.



