US expects to immunise 100 million by March
VIa Reuters
According to Chief adviser for the US COVID-19 vaccine programme, Dr Moncef Slaoui, the US hopes to get vaccine to 100 mln US citizens by Spring 2021
- first vaccine authorised on Friday last week
- 40 million doses of vaccine to be distributed by end of December
- 50-80 million to be distributed in Jan and same in Feb
Remember that an effective vaccine requires two doses around a month apart. If the US manage that then that is roughly one third of the US population to be vaccinated by Spring 2021. So, it looks like a full recovery for the US could be around summer/autumn 2021 if the vaccination progresses at the same rate. However, once the most at risk are treated then it will feel like the worst is behind us. Still a few bumpy months ahead though.