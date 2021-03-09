US exports of ethanol to China may be ready to surpass 2020 total already
Reuters report on some positive US export news to China:
- Three ships carrying ethanol were heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday
- The shipments may surpass the total amount of U.S. ethanol that China imported last year
Adds Reuters:
- The ships each have a capacity of around 30,000 tonnes, or about 240,000 barrels of ethanol, the sources said, though the exact amount of the renewable fuel onboard was not immediately clear.
- If all three tankers were filled to capacity, the cargoes would be equivalent to around 720,000 barrels of ethanol, more than the 506,000 barrels of U.S. ethanol shipped to China in whole of 2020.