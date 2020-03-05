US factory orders and initial jobless claims highlight the economic calendar

What's coming up today





The economic calendar is building towards Friday's non-farm payrolls report but first we get a few interesting tidbits. Data right now is unlikely to move the market but it sets a baseline for measuring the virus impact.





A good spot to watch will be initial jobless claims. It's one of the more 'real-time' indicators and even though it takes awhile for companies to start laying off workers, it's part of the Fed's mandate. Along with it at the bottom of the hour is the final Q4 productivity report.





At 1500 GMT we get the January factory orders report, which includes revisions to durable goods. The Jan data on manufacturing has been strong, showing a bounce due to the phase one deal that's quickly fading.





We will hear from Carney at 1700 GMT but the bit central bank appearance of the day is Poloz at 1745 GMT. Look for a candid read on policy following yesterday's 50 basis point cut.

