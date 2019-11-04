US Factory orders are due out at 10 AM ET. today
Later today, ECB Pres. Lagarde will be speaking
The US factory orders for September will be released at 10 AM ET today. The expectations are for -0.4% vs a -0.1% loss in August. Part of factory orders is Durable goods orders which had the preliminary report released back on October 24th. That report showed a loss of -1.1% vs -0.7% estimate. The expectations is still at -1.1%. Other details of the report include:
Later this afternoon at 1:30 PM ET/1830 GMT, ECB Pres. Christine Lagarde will be speaking in Berlin.
- capital goods orders nondefense ex air came in at -0.5% in the preliminary. No estimate.
- Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air -0.7%
- durables ex transportation estimate-0.3% versus -0.3% in the preliminary