US factory orders coming up next

What's coming up

The main data point of the day is coming up at the top of the hour with US factory orders; a report that contains revisions to durable goods orders.





Yesterday's ISM manufacturing report has me worried that manufacturing (and the broader economy) is going to be stifled by supply chain problems. I'm not sure we'll see more evidence of that in the factory orders report this month but it looks like it's coming.





Meanwhile, equities are slipping but FX is taking it in stride.

