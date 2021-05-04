US factory orders coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's coming up

The main data point of the day is coming up at the top of the hour with US factory orders; a report that contains revisions to durable goods orders.

Yesterday's ISM manufacturing report has me worried that manufacturing (and the broader economy) is going to be stifled by supply chain problems. I'm not sure we'll see more evidence of that in the factory orders report this month but it looks like it's coming.

Meanwhile, equities are slipping but FX is taking it in stride.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose