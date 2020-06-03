US factory orders for April -13.0% vs. -13.4% estimate

  • US factory orders -13.0% vs. -13.4% estimate
  • prior month revised to -11.0% from -10.3%
  • Factory orders ex transportation -8.5% vs. -4% revised (was at -3.7%)
  • Durable goods orders final -17.7% vs. -17.2% estimate
  • Prior report Durable goods from May 28th
  • durable goods capital goods orders nondefense ex air -6.1% vs. -5.8% in the preliminary report
  • capital goods shipments nondefense ex air -5.7% vs. -5.4% in the preliminary report
