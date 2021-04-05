US factory orders for February -0.8% versus -0.5% estimate

US factory orders for February 2021









Factory orders -0.8% versus -0.5% estimate. Prior month 2.7% versus 2.6% previously reported



Factory orders ex transportation -0.6% versus -1.1%. Prior month 1.8% versus 1.7% previously reported



Durable goods orders -1.2% versus -1.1% preliminary (Prior report -1.1% CLICK HERE)



Durable goods Ex transportation -0.9% versus -0.9% estimate



Capital goods orders nondefense ex air -0.9% versus -0.8% last



Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air -1.1% versus -1.0% last



Shipments decreased -2.0 percent. This followed a 1.8 percent January increase.

Unfilled orders, up two consecutive months, increased 0.8 percent. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase.

The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.29, up from 6.11 in January.

Inventories, up six of the last seven months, increased 0.8 percent. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase.

The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.40, up from 1.36 in January.



The decline in factory orders for February was the first negative since April 2020. The durable goods decline of -1.2% was also the first negative since April 2020 and came after a 3.6% gain in January. The numbers are negative, but they are the first declines in a number of months.