US factory orders for June 1.5% versus 1.0% estimate
US factory orders for June 2021
- factory orders rise by 1.5% versus 1.0% expected
- prior report 1.7% revise higher to 2.3%
- durable goods +0.9% versus 0.8% preliminary report
- factory orders ex transportation 1.4% versus 1.0% in May
- factory orders ex defense 1.6% versus 2.1% May
- computers/electronic product orders +1.0% versus unchanged in May
- nondurable orders 2.1% versus 1.4% May
- total manufacturing inventories 1.0% versus 1.1% in May
- nondefense capital orders ex aircraft revised to 0.7% from 0.5% (positive for GDP)
- June shipments 0.6%, unrevised from the preliminary report
- inventories/shipments ratio 1.48 months versus 1.49 months in May
Very good numbers for the factory orders, and the durable goods revisions.
Highlights:
- new orders for manufactured goods is now up for the 13th of the last 14 months
- shipments are also up for the 13th month in the last the 14.
- Unfilled orders have been up for five consecutive months (up 1.0% versus a 1.0% increase in May)
- inventories have increase for 12 the last 13 months