US factory orders for June 1.5% versus 1.0% estimate

US factory orders for June 2021





factory orders rise by 1.5% versus 1.0% expected



prior report 1.7% revise higher to 2.3%

durable goods +0.9% versus 0.8% preliminary report



factory orders ex transportation 1.4% versus 1.0% in May



factory orders ex defense 1.6% versus 2.1% May



computers/electronic product orders +1.0% versus unchanged in May



nondurable orders 2.1% versus 1.4% May



total manufacturing inventories 1.0% versus 1.1% in May



nondefense capital orders ex aircraft revised to 0.7% from 0.5% (positive for GDP)



June shipments 0.6%, unrevised from the preliminary report



inventories/shipments ratio 1.48 months versus 1.49 months in May



Very good numbers for the factory orders, and the durable goods revisions.







Highlights: