US factory orders for November -0.7% versus -0.8% estimate

US factory orders for November 2019

Prior month 0.3%. Revised to +0.2%



Factory orders -0.7% versus -0.8% estimate



Factory Orders ex transportation +0.3%. Prior month revised to 0.3% from 0.2% originally reported



Durable Goods orders final -2.1% versus -2.0% estimate. The preliminary estimate was -2.0%



Durable goods orders ex transportation final -0.1% versus 0.0% last preliminary



Capital goods orders nondefense ex air final +0.2% versus +0.1% preliminary



Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air final -0.3% versus -0.3% preliminary







Durable goods are component of the factory orders. They were released a week or so ago. Boeing has had an impact. The factory orders ex transportation rose 0.3% versus the -0.7% headline number. The same impact can be seen in the durable goods with the headline number coming in much weaker -2.1%, but ex transportation at only -0.1%.







Overall however, the report is not all that rosy, but in the US, the hope is a China deal will help boost growth.







The Atlanta Fed GDP now latest forecast will be released later this morning at some time.

