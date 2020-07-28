US' Fauci: Cautiously optimistic that vaccine will be available by late fall

Fauci says that he has not misled the public under any circumstances

This comes after Trump retweeted posts yesterday calling Fauci a fraud and that he has misled the public on the whole virus situation.











US futures not really paying much attention to this as they are still down ~0.3%. The market is keeping cautious ahead North American trading today, with the dollar slightly ahead but gains are relatively mild after a stronger showing earlier in the session.

As much as Fauci has had some good standing when it comes to the coronavirus saga, the vaccine remarks are pretty much a recycle of what you would expect from an official in the Trump administration at this point in time.