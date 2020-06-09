US Fauci says Covid-19 is his worst nightmare, “And it isn’t over yet.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, a top infectious disease expert.

Spoke with biotech executives at a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, describing Covid-19 as his "worst nightmare"

"In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world"

"And it isn't over yet."

"An efficiently transmitted disease can spread worldwide in six months or a year, but "this took about a month"









