US Fauci says Covid-19 is his worst nightmare, “And it isn’t over yet.”

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, a top infectious disease expert.

Spoke with biotech executives at a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, describing Covid-19 as his "worst nightmare"
  • "In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world" 
  • "And it isn't over yet."
  • "An efficiently transmitted disease can spread worldwide in six months or a year, but "this took about a month" 
Report via the New York Times (link for more)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, a top infectious disease expert.
US stocks have shrugged it off.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose