US Fauci says Covid-19 is his worst nightmare, “And it isn’t over yet.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, a top infectious disease expert.
Spoke with biotech executives at a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, describing Covid-19 as his "worst nightmare"
- "In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world"
- "And it isn't over yet."
- "An efficiently transmitted disease can spread worldwide in six months or a year, but "this took about a month"
Report via the New York Times (link for more)
US stocks have shrugged it off.