US' Fauci says it looks like COVID-19 might be plateauing
US infectious disease expert Fauci says when you look at recent
seven-day averages, it looks like covid might be plateauing
- says mutant strains from UK are in about 20 plus
states
- says the coronavirus mutation in South Africa is
a little bit more concerning
- so far it does not appear the Sth Africa strain is in the US
- "There are alternative plans if we ever have to modify the vaccine... but right now from the reports we have... it appears the vaccines will still be effective"
- It's quite a reasonable goal," to get 100 million vaccinated in the US in 100 days
- believes most Americans will be vaccinated by the middle of 2021
- "If we get 75-80% of the country vaccinated by the summer, I believe that by the fall, we'll be approaching a sense of normalcy."
