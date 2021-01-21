US' Fauci says it looks like COVID-19 might be plateauing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US infectious disease expert Fauci says when you look at recent seven-day averages, it looks like covid might be plateauing

  • says mutant strains from UK are in about 20 plus states
  • says the coronavirus mutation in South Africa is a little bit more concerning
  • so far it does not appear the Sth Africa strain is in the US
  • "There are alternative plans if we ever have to modify the vaccine... but right now from the reports we have... it appears the vaccines will still be effective"
  • It's quite a reasonable goal," to get 100 million vaccinated in the US in 100 days
  • believes most Americans will be vaccinated by the middle of 2021
  • "If we get 75-80% of the country vaccinated by the summer, I believe that by the fall, we'll be approaching a sense of normalcy."
