Anthony Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

As part of that role he is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force





In a just published interview he lays out the situation starkly:

We are in the escalating phase of a very serious pandemic. That is a fact. We have got to realize that and to prepare and respond. It is not, as it were, under control. Because it's still going up.





I wonder how markets are going to respond to the worsening health situation despite the support they are receiving from the Fed and fiscally. One the shorts are squeezed, back dwon again for equities?