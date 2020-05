U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting on early data that suggests potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19.

Specifically, the test may return false negative results.

"This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test"









This is the test used for the folks in the White House (and elsewhere of course).